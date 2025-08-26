Hudson County Community College Begins Yearlong Celebration of 50th Anniversary

Hudson County Community College will soon begin a yearlong celebration of the College’s 50th Anniversary.



Hudson County Community College (HCCC) is marking its Golden 50th Anniversary with a full year of celebratory events. The festivities begin on September 9, 2025, with the Anniversary Kick-off Party and culminate with the Grand Opening of the HCCC Center for Student Success in September 2026.