Public invited to ‘Big Day of Birding’ May 4 at Liberty State Park

As per a press release the New Jersey Conservation Foundation will team up with the Feminist Bird Club of Jersey City, Liberty State Park and Jersey City Birds for a “Big Day of Birding” at Liberty State Park on Saturday, May 4. The free event includes bird walks at 6 and 9 a.m., and is appropriate for both novice and experienced birders.

“We will attempt to identify as many species of birds as we can while having an absolute blast along the way,” said Bill Lynch, New Jersey Conservation’s director of engagement and communications, who is leading the event. “No experience is necessary, and we will bring a scope and extra binoculars for participants to borrow.”