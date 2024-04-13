Hudson County Community College Professor Clive Li Wins AACC’s 2024 Faculty Member of the Year Award  

Dr. Li’s work to make science fun and accessible for HCCC students resulted in this national Award of Excellence from the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC).

Thousands of community colleges across the United States are members of the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC), and each has many talented and dedicated faculty members who make a transformational difference in the lives of their students. Each year, one of these faculty members is awarded the national association’s prestigious “Faculty Member of the Year” Award. This year, Hudson County Community College (HCCC) engineering science professor, Dr. Clive Li, took home this phenomenal honor.