Project Greenville Newest Exhibit

Project Greenville (128 Winfield Avenue)! Friday and Saturday, June 6th & 7th (as a special part of Arthouse JC Fridays, link below full of FREE local arts events) from 4 pm-7 pm, we will be celebrating all things PARK!

Art, photography, and more inspired by parks, from local to national! Plus a bonus musical performance by Gary (the Psychedelic Cowboy) Van Miert at 5 pm Saturday!!!

Let their beautiful work start conversations about your fond memories of parks, big and small, and what can be done to protect them for future memories and generations.

Participants include:

Deidre Callahan

@deecallhn

Christine

@christinewasawesome

Frank Hanavan

@fhanavan

Danielle Haskins

@danielleh1219

Erik Jacobsen

@erikspaperroute

Joe Larkins

Mary Kate McCrary

Pat Olsen

Ray Schwartz

@schwartzrays

Tara Stafford Ocansey

@tarapeuticmusic

Sharon Stinton

@sharon_tony

Shirin Vazir MacCormack

@sweet._.shirin / @the_official_mscb

Andy Velwest

@andyvelwest

And our musical guest, Gary Van Miert the Psychedelic Cowboy, playing Saturday at 5 pm (@sensationalcountryblueswonders )!

