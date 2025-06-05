Project Greenville Newest Exhibit

Project Greenville (128 Winfield Avenue)! Friday and Saturday, June 6th & 7th (as a special part of Arthouse JC Fridays, link below full of FREE local arts events) from 4 pm-7 pm, we will be celebrating all things PARK!
Art, photography, and more inspired by parks, from local to national! Plus a bonus musical performance by Gary (the Psychedelic Cowboy) Van Miert at 5 pm Saturday!!!
Let their beautiful work start conversations about your fond memories of parks, big and small, and what can be done to protect them for future memories and generations.
Participants include:
Deidre Callahan
@deecallhn
Christine
@christinewasawesome
Frank Hanavan
@fhanavan
Danielle Haskins
@danielleh1219
Erik Jacobsen
@erikspaperroute
Joe Larkins
Mary Kate McCrary
Pat Olsen
Ray Schwartz
@schwartzrays
Tara Stafford Ocansey
@tarapeuticmusic
Sharon Stinton
@sharon_tony
Shirin Vazir MacCormack
@sweet._.shirin / @the_official_mscb
Andy Velwest
@andyvelwest
And our musical guest, Gary Van Miert the Psychedelic Cowboy, playing Saturday at 5 pm (@sensationalcountryblueswonders )!
