art scene, Art Views

Project Greenville Newest Exhibit

Project Greenville (128 Winfield Avenue)!  Friday and Saturday, June 6th & 7th (as a special part of Arthouse JC Fridays, link below full of FREE local arts events) from 4 pm-7 pm, we will be celebrating all things PARK! 

Art, photography, and more inspired by parks, from local to national! Plus a bonus musical performance by Gary (the Psychedelic Cowboy) Van Miert at 5 pm Saturday!!!

Let their beautiful work start conversations about your fond memories of parks, big and small, and what can be done to protect them for future memories and generations. 

Participants include: 

Deidre Callahan 

@deecallhn

Christine 

@christinewasawesome

Frank Hanavan 

@fhanavan

Danielle Haskins 

@danielleh1219

Erik Jacobsen 

@erikspaperroute

Joe Larkins

Mary Kate McCrary

Pat Olsen

Ray Schwartz 

@schwartzrays

Tara Stafford Ocansey 

@tarapeuticmusic

Sharon Stinton

@sharon_tony

Shirin Vazir MacCormack

@sweet._.shirin / @the_official_mscb 

Andy Velwest

@andyvelwest

And our musical guest, Gary Van Miert the Psychedelic Cowboy, playing Saturday at 5 pm (@sensationalcountryblueswonders )!

