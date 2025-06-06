ACCESS JC Fridays on June 6th, 2025 Features Free Arts Events with a Focus on Accessibility

June 6th, 2025

Art House Productions (Executive Artistic Director, Meredith Burns; Director of JC Fridays, Sunjay Venkatraman) is thrilled to announce the lineup for ACCESS JC Fridays, taking place on Friday, June 6th. Jersey City’s premier quarterly arts festival, which is free and open to the public, will feature a diverse array of events, including visual art exhibitions, music performances, studio tours, and more, hosted at local businesses, galleries, studios, and arts organizations. Attendees are encouraged to explore multiple venues to discover new art and engage with the local arts scene. Complete event listings and an interactive map are available at www.jcfridays.com.