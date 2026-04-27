More than 200 Couples to Be Honored at Archdiocesan Wedding Anniversary Mass

Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin presented commemorative pins to couples celebrating a milestone marriage anniversary during the Archdiocese of Newark’s Wedding Anniversary Mass in 2025 at Newark’s Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart. (Photo by Archdiocese of Newark/Sean Quinn)

Couples Celebrating Nearly 70 Years of Marriage Among Those to Be Blessed by Cardinal Tobin

More than 200 couples celebrating 5, 25, 50 and more than 60 years of marriage—including several marking nearly 70 years together—will be honored by Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., Archbishop of Newark, at the Archdiocese of Newark’s annual Wedding Anniversary Mass on Sunday, May 3, at 3 p.m. at Newark’s Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

The Mass will be livestreamed on the Cathedral Basilica’s YouTube channel.

Cardinal Tobin will offer a special blessing for the couples in recognition of their commitment to the sacrament of matrimony. Following Mass, he will greet each couple personally and present them with blessed pins symbolizing that Christ is at the center of every Catholic marriage. Couples celebrating 50 or more years of marriage will receive gold pins, while other couples will receive silver pins.