MAYORS CORNER-BAYONNE MAYOR JAMES DAVIS-Hudson County Resource Fair Comes to Bayonne Saturday, March 16

Hudson County Executive Craig Guy is bringing several county services to Bayonne for a resource fair on Saturday, March 16, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The event will take place at Nicholas Oresko School (School #14), which is located at 33 East 24th Street, by Avenue E.

Representatives of county departments and agencies will be on hand to help you obtain services and information that deal with economic relief, childcare, small business, transportation, rental and housing assistance, mental health, senior care, employment, veterans’ services, the Hudson County Schools of Technology, the Hudson Regional Health Commission, the Hudson County Improvement Authority, Hudson County Cultural and Heritage Affairs, the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office, Hudson County Corrections, and the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office, among others.

At the resource fair, flu shots will be available. If you have not received your flu shot yet, please take advantage of this inoculation.

The fair will provide a great opportunity for Bayonne residents to learn about services that could help them and members of their families. I urge our residents to stop by the resource fair to learn about county services. You might discover something new and could meet people who would help you in a time of need.

During 2024, there will be resource fairs in all twelve municipalities in Hudson County. County Executive Guy is holding these fairs so that more people can learn about the services that the county has to offer them. Last year, the State of New Jersey concluded that 30% of the state’s residents are not aware of the benefits that they are entitled to receive. As a result, county governments and other agencies are improving their efforts to reach out to the public. The City of Bayonne appreciates the efforts that Hudson County is making to assist and inform our residents.

Other Hudson County resource fairs will be held or have taken place in Kearny – March 2; Union City-March 30; Jersey City-April 13; Hoboken-April 27; North Bergen-May 11; West New York-May 25; Secaucus- June 8; Harrison-June 22; Weehawken-July 6; Guttenberg-July 30; and East Newark-August 3. Times and locations will be announced by our county government.

I would like to thank County Executive Craig Guy and all of the representatives of county departments and agencies for planning this series of resource fairs for the people of Hudson County.