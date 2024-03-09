How Hudson County Community College’s Hudson Scholars Program Became a National Student Success Model

The game-changing retention and completion model resulted from the bold choice to pursue a rare opportunity and develop an innovative idea.



Hudson County Community College (HCCC) President Dr. Christopher Reber (back row center) is pictured here with Hudson Scholars students.

Recently, Hudson County Community College’s (HCCC) innovative and transformative Hudson Scholars program was presented the prestigious Bellwether Legacy Award for impacting student success in retention and college completion, particularly for those from traditionally underserved groups. The Legacy Award, the highest honor bestowed by the Bellwether College Consortium, is just one of many national accolades Hudson Scholars has received in the past two years. Others include the League for Innovation in the Community College’s 2022 Innovation of the Year Award, Bellwether 2023 Instructional Programs and Services Award, and Provident Bank Foundation’s prestigious 2023 Signature Grant ($100,000).