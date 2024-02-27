Action Martial Arts Magazine Hall Of Honors Awards Banquet 2024

Grandmaster Austin Wright (far left) proudly displays his trophy from the Action Martial Arts Magazine Hall of Honors Awards Banquet

Congratulations to Grandmaster Wright for his induction into the Action Martial Arts Hall Of Fame for over 50 years of dedication and contributions to the world of Martial Arts.

Grand Master Wright nominated Sensei Joseph Bizarroque for Top Rated Sensei of The Year and Sempei Thomas Cushing for Outstanding Dedication to the Martial Arts.

The banquet was held at the Tropicana Casino and Resort in Atlantic City, NJ. on January 27, 2024.

Movie stars Michael Jai White, Benny The Jet , Don The Dragon Wilson and Cynthia Rothrock to name a few were in attendance and received awards at the Hall Of Honors Banquet along with Team Wright.