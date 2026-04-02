Local Events for Friday, April 3, Saturday, April 4th and Sunday (Easter) April 5th for Jersey City, Hoboken, Bayonne and Secaucus

LYNDHURST (OUTSIDE HUDSON EVENT
Friday, April 3, 2026
Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament
Time: 1:00 PM
Location: 149 Polito Avenue, Lyndhurst, NJ (Near Secaucus)
Details: A classic dinner theater experience featuring a medieval-style tournament and jousting.
HOBOKEN
Art Camp for Kids
Time: 9:00 AM
Location: Hugs & Bugs Club, 537 Park Avenue, Hoboken, NJ
Details: A creative camp for children aged 3.5 to 7, exploring nature materials and art techniques.
JERSEY CITY
Tomoko Omura Quintet (Jazz & Folk Fusion)
Time: 7:00 PM
Location: The Statuary, 53 Congress Street, Jersey City, NJ
Details: A live jazz and folk fusion performance. A $25 donation is suggested.
JERSEY CITY
The Laugh Tour Comedy Club
Time: 8:45 PM
Location: Dorrian’s Red Hand, 555 Washington Street, Jersey City, NJ
Details: Stand-up comedy featuring comedians from Netflix and Comedy Central. Tickets are approximately $25.
JERSEY CITY
Karaoke @ Biergarten
Time: 9:00 PM
Location: Pilsener Haus & Biergarten, 1422 Grand Street, Hoboken, NJ
Details: Late-night karaoke in a traditional beer garden setting.
HOBOKEN
Bollywood Mehfil Night
Time: 10:30 PM
Location: The Ainsworth, 310 Sinatra Drive, Hoboken, NJ
Details: Live Bollywood music by the band ANAHAT followed by a DJ afterparty.
JERSEY CITY
Saturday, April 4, 2026
Annual Easter Egg Hunt (Jersey City)
Time: 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM
Location: Berry Lane Park, Jersey City, NJ
Details: A major community egg hunt featuring treats and family activities.
SECAUCUS
Secaucus Easter Egg Hunt
Time: 12:00 PM
Location: Schmidts Woods Park, 26 Millridge Road, Secaucus, NJ
Details: Traditional egg hunt for children with various prizes for finding hidden eggs.
JERSEY CITY
Easter FunDay
Time: 10:00 AM
Location: Smile Pre School, 194 Newark Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
Details: A free, inclusive event supporting Whole Spectrum Autism with games and activities.
JERSEY CITY
Van Vorst Park Easter Egg Hunt
Time: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Location: Van Vorst Park, Jersey City, NJ
Details: Morning egg hunt in the historic downtown park area.
BAYONNE
CAT NIP BAND: Springtime Live
Time: 9:00 PM
Location: The Vic Tavern, 107 Hobart Avenue, Bayonne, NJ
Details: Live rock and roll performance at a local Bayonne favorite known for thin-crust pizza.
JERSEY CITY
Buffy Prom
Time: 7:00 PM
Location: White Eagle Hall, 337 Newark Ave, Jersey City, NJ
Details: A themed dance party event inspired by “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”.
HOBOKEN
Kenny Raye Band Live
Time: 10:00 PM
Location: Willie McBride’s, 616 Grand Street, Hoboken, NJ
Details: High-energy rock, pop, and funk fusion performance.
JERSEY CITY
Sunday, April 5, 2026
Jersey City Night Market
Time: 3:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Location: City Hall Ancillary Lot, Jersey City, NJ
Details: An open-air festival with local food vendors, artists, and live music. Free to attend.
JERSEY CITY
Easter Weekend Kids Party Cruise
Time: 11:00 AM
Location: Liberty Harbor RV Park (Boarding point), 11 Marin Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
Details: A festive boat cruise for families with music and games on the water.
JERSEY CITY
Sing Along Sundaze
Time: 3:00 PM
Location: The Factory, 451 Communipaw Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
Details: A lively musical brunch experience described as a high-energy dining event.
HOBOKEN
Easter Egg Hunt & Cookie Painting
Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
Location: The Little Play Co., 1400 Hudson Street, Hoboken, NJ
Details: A combined holiday event featuring egg hunting and creative cookie decorating.
JERSEY CITY
James McMurtry & BettySoo Concert
Time: Check venue for specific doors
Location: White Eagle Hall, Jersey City, NJ
Details: A live performance featuring acclaimed singer-songwriter James McMurtry.