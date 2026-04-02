Local Events for Friday, April 3, Saturday, April 4th and Sunday (Easter) April 5th for Jersey City, Hoboken, Bayonne and Secaucus

LYNDHURST (OUTSIDE HUDSON EVENT

Friday, April 3, 2026

Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament

Time: 1:00 PM

Location: 149 Polito Avenue, Lyndhurst, NJ (Near Secaucus)

Details: A classic dinner theater experience featuring a medieval-style tournament and jousting.



HOBOKEN

Art Camp for Kids

Time: 9:00 AM

Location: Hugs & Bugs Club, 537 Park Avenue, Hoboken, NJ

Details: A creative camp for children aged 3.5 to 7, exploring nature materials and art techniques.



JERSEY CITY

Tomoko Omura Quintet (Jazz & Folk Fusion)

Time: 7:00 PM

Location: The Statuary, 53 Congress Street, Jersey City, NJ

Details: A live jazz and folk fusion performance. A $25 donation is suggested.



JERSEY CITY

The Laugh Tour Comedy Club

Time: 8:45 PM

Location: Dorrian’s Red Hand, 555 Washington Street, Jersey City, NJ

Details: Stand-up comedy featuring comedians from Netflix and Comedy Central. Tickets are approximately $25.



JERSEY CITY

Karaoke @ Biergarten

Time: 9:00 PM

Location: Pilsener Haus & Biergarten, 1422 Grand Street, Hoboken, NJ

Details: Late-night karaoke in a traditional beer garden setting.



HOBOKEN

Bollywood Mehfil Night

Time: 10:30 PM

Location: The Ainsworth, 310 Sinatra Drive, Hoboken, NJ

Details: Live Bollywood music by the band ANAHAT followed by a DJ afterparty.



JERSEY CITY

Saturday, April 4, 2026

Annual Easter Egg Hunt (Jersey City)

Time: 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Location: Berry Lane Park, Jersey City, NJ

Details: A major community egg hunt featuring treats and family activities.



SECAUCUS

Secaucus Easter Egg Hunt

Time: 12:00 PM

Location: Schmidts Woods Park, 26 Millridge Road, Secaucus, NJ

Details: Traditional egg hunt for children with various prizes for finding hidden eggs.



JERSEY CITY

Easter FunDay

Time: 10:00 AM

Location: Smile Pre School, 194 Newark Avenue, Jersey City, NJ

Details: A free, inclusive event supporting Whole Spectrum Autism with games and activities.



JERSEY CITY

Van Vorst Park Easter Egg Hunt

Time: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Location: Van Vorst Park, Jersey City, NJ

Details: Morning egg hunt in the historic downtown park area.



BAYONNE

CAT NIP BAND: Springtime Live

Time: 9:00 PM

Location: The Vic Tavern, 107 Hobart Avenue, Bayonne, NJ

Details: Live rock and roll performance at a local Bayonne favorite known for thin-crust pizza.



JERSEY CITY

Buffy Prom

Time: 7:00 PM

Location: White Eagle Hall, 337 Newark Ave, Jersey City, NJ

Details: A themed dance party event inspired by “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”.



HOBOKEN

Kenny Raye Band Live

Time: 10:00 PM

Location: Willie McBride’s, 616 Grand Street, Hoboken, NJ

Details: High-energy rock, pop, and funk fusion performance.

JERSEY CITY

Sunday, April 5, 2026

Jersey City Night Market

Time: 3:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Location: City Hall Ancillary Lot, Jersey City, NJ

Details: An open-air festival with local food vendors, artists, and live music. Free to attend.

JERSEY CITY

Easter Weekend Kids Party Cruise

Time: 11:00 AM

Location: Liberty Harbor RV Park (Boarding point), 11 Marin Blvd, Jersey City, NJ

Details: A festive boat cruise for families with music and games on the water.

JERSEY CITY

Sing Along Sundaze

Time: 3:00 PM

Location: The Factory, 451 Communipaw Avenue, Jersey City, NJ

Details: A lively musical brunch experience described as a high-energy dining event.



HOBOKEN

Easter Egg Hunt & Cookie Painting

Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Location: The Little Play Co., 1400 Hudson Street, Hoboken, NJ

Details: A combined holiday event featuring egg hunting and creative cookie decorating.



JERSEY CITY

James McMurtry & BettySoo Concert

Time: Check venue for specific doors

Location: White Eagle Hall, Jersey City, NJ

Details: A live performance featuring acclaimed singer-songwriter James McMurtry.

