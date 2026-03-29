Exit on the Hudson Realty New Listings in Bayonne and Jersey City

www.exitonthehudson.com

NEW RENTAL LISTING!

FIRST FLOOR – 2 BR

MIDTOWN – BAYONNE

Modern renovated unit near Bayonne High School. The LR features hardwood floors & updated lighting leading to a modern kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances. Both bedrooms provide good closet space. Central air keeps the home comfortable! Washer/dryer, parking will be an additional fee. Close to major transportation & parks, too.

Asking $2,200 per month

www.exitonthehudson.com

NEW LISTING!

COMMERCIAL SPACE

BROADWAY – BAYONNE

Approximately 1,000 square foot space with frontage on busy Broadway. Ideal for a salon, retail store, or office … whether you’re just starting out or ready to have a designated storefront location instead of a “cottage industry” format – this might be the right fit for you! Shown by private appointment only.

Asking $2,500 per month

www.exitonthehudson.com

NEW LISTING!

EXTRA LARGE APARTMENT

MIDTOWN – BAYONNE

Move right into this luxurious 3 bed/2 bath newer home boasting hardwood floors, a designer kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer. One parking space is included. It is conveniently located near buses to Manhattan, & only a 15-minute drive to Downtown Jersey City. Generously sized rooms are perfect for modern living & working remotely.

Asking $2,800 per month

www.exitonthehudson.com

NEW RENTAL LISTING!

SPACIOUS 3 BR UNIT

JOURNAL SQUARE – JC

The well-maintained home offers a comfortable layout, a large living room area with a fireplace focal point- perfect for relaxing or entertaining, & plenty of natural light throughout. The apartment features hardwood flooring & a generous kitchen with ample cabinetry. Each bedroom provides plenty of space for furniture & storage. Convenient to public transportation, shopping, restaurants, parks, & major highways, this area offers easy access to Manhattan, too!

Asking $3,000 per month

www.exitonthehudson.com

NEW LISTING!

LUXURIOUS 4 BR TOWNHOME

SOCIETY HILL – JC

Welcome to the prestigious gated community of Society Hill. Elegant 4-bedroom, 3 ½ bath luxury-style home features a newly renovated designer kitchen w/ white quartz countertops, a marble backsplash, and stainless-steel appliances that flow into a spacious living area ideal for entertaining. The private lower-level suite has a full bath & patio access. The third floor offers a grand primary suite w/ dual closets, a spa-style bath, a double vanity & glass-enclosed shower. Move-in ready!

Asking $729,000

www.exitonthehudson.com