JERSEY CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT PARTICIPATES IN NATIONAL “CLICK IT OR TICKET” SEAT BELT ENFORCEMENT CAMPAIGN ENDS MAY 31, 2026

Citywide initiative to support high-visibility enforcement from now through May 31 to improve occupant safety and reduce serious crashes

The Jersey City Department of Public Safety and the Jersey City Police Department will increase patrols for unbuckled drivers and passengers as part of this year’s national “Click It or Ticket” Seat Belt Enforcement Campaign from now to May 31. The initiative expands on the city’s focus on increased traffic safety initiative and reducing serious injuries and fatalities on our roadways.