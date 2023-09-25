Bergen Square Revitalization Project on Track for Groundbreaking

New Pedestrian Plaza & Park, Added Parking, Major Safety Improvements, Flood Mitigation & More

Latest Improvement Project in Rapidly Growing Journal Square Area to Highlight Jersey City’s Significant Role in our Nation’s History

Mayor Steven M. Fulop joins City Council members and the Department of Infrastructure alongside community members and organizations to announce the groundbreaking on the Bergen Square revitalization project in the rapidly growing area of Journal Square. After years of working closely with local organizations and Jersey City residents, the community-led project will transform Bergen Square into new and innovative public spaces with renewed vibrancy in the heart of the City – all while highlighting the critical role this section of Jersey City played in the development of our country, dating back thousands of years.