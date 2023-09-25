Bayonne to Hold Health Fair on Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Rain Date is Thursday, October 5

Mayor Jimmy Davis announced that the City of Bayonne will hold a health fair on Wednesday, October 4, from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m., in Fitzpatrick Park, which is located on Avenue C, between 26th and 27th Streets.

The fair will offer Bayonne residents the opportunity to receive health screenings, health information, and other services.

Participating organizations include healthcare-related organizations, public agencies, and non-profit services. Up to thirty groups are expected to participate. Participation is subject to municipal approval.

Mayor Davis said, “The 2023 health fair will provide our residents with a great opportunity to receive health services and information in one convenient location. This will be the first municipal health fair in Bayonne since 2019. The event did not take place during the Coronavirus pandemic. The City of Bayonne is very happy to bring back this important health fair for our residents.”

In the event of rain on Wednesday, October 4, the health fair will take place on Thursday, October 5, at the same hours and location.

Mayor Davis concluded, “I would like to thank the Bayonne Health Division, our Clinic Nurses, and all of the participating organizations, agencies, and services for coming together for this event. I urge Bayonne residents to drop by the health fair and take advantage of this great opportunity to improve your health.”

For more information, please call the Health Division Clinic Nurses at 201-858-6140 or 201-858-6139.