Jack Kent Cooke Semifinalist Marlon Peña Crespo Named Hudson County Community College Class of 2026 Valedictorian

Hudson County Community College announced that Marlon Peña Crespo has been named the Class of 2026 Valedictorian. Commencement ceremonies are scheduled for Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, NJ.

Hudson County Community College (HCCC) announced that Marlon Peña Crespo has been chosen as the Class of 2026 Valedictorian. He will address his peers, family, friends, faculty, and others at HCCC’s 49th Annual Commencement Ceremonies on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at the Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, NJ.

Marlon is completing his Associate in Science degree in Computer Science, earning a perfect 4.0 Grade Point Average. A member of the Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society, Marlon is a semifinalist for the prestigious Jack Kent Cooke Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship. He navigated a new educational system after arriving in the United States from Cuba, transforming that challenge into academic excellence and a commitment to using technology for social impact. Marlon is focused on leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) to solve real-world challenges, particularly improving access to resources for underserved communities. He specializes in rapid prototyping and translating human-centered needs into robust, scalable solutions.