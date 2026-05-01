Early Voting for Bayonne’s 2026 Municipal Election Set for May 8, 9, and 10

City Clerk Madelene Medina announced that early voting for Bayonne’s May 12 Municipal Election will take place on the following dates and times in the Council Chambers at City Hall and at the Bayonne Community Museum:

Friday, May 8, from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 9, from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, May 10, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

City Hall is located at 630 Avenue C, between 27th and 28th Streets. The Bayonne Community Museum is located at 229 Broadway at the corner of 9th Street. Designated, short-term parking spaces for voters will be established in front of City Hall and the Bayonne Community Museum on May 8, 9, and 10. The Council Chambers are located inside City Hall on the ground floor of the building, immediately inside the main glass door entrance to the building. Voting will take place in the Community Museum on the ground level of the building. Handicapped parking and a handicapped ramp are available at the rear of the Community Museum.

The offices up for election in the Bayonne 2026 Municipal Election are Mayor (vote for one), Council Members At-Large (vote for two), and Council Member for each ward (vote for one in either the First Ward, the Second Ward, or the Third Ward), depending on your place of residence. Voters from throughout the city will be allowed to participate in the early voting at City Hall and at the Bayonne Community Museum. Votes cast in the early voting period will be counted with those cast in the voter’s ward of residence on Election Day.

Only those who are registered to vote in the City of Bayonne may participate in the early voting program for the Bayonne Municipal Election. Anyone who votes early on May 8, 9, or 10 will not be allowed to vote on Election Day, which is Tuesday, May 12, because they will have voted already.

The early voting process will be administered by City Clerk Medina and her staff.