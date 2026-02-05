Hudson County Community College Welcomes Winning Basketball Coaches to Develop New Athletics Programs

Hudson County Community College has hired Carlos Cueto as Women’s Basketball Head Coach (left), and Ethan Nardone as Men’s Basketball Head Coach.

February 4, 2026, Jersey City, NJ – Hudson County Community College (HCCC) has hired two head basketball coaches with winning records who are committed to player development. The coaches were hired as the College prepares to inaugurate an athletics program at the HCCC Center for Student Success, which is currently under construction.



“We are excited to have Carlos Cueto and Ethan Nardone work with HCCC Director of Athletics Jonathan Sisk in organizing, launching, and leading our basketball programs,” said HCCC President Dr. Christopher Reber. “With their experience and passionate commitment to developing students who excel in academics and athletics, Carlos and Ethan will motivate our student athletes to give their best on and off the court.”



Carlos Cueto, the Head Coach for HCCC Women’s Basketball, is revered as a player and coach. The former University of Richmond point guard finished his playing career as the “#3 All-Time” in assists. He was named All-County at St. Anthony’s High School in Jersey City, where he played on two state championship teams. Mr. Cueto coached Union City Girls’ Basketball to state sectional and league championships. He mentored many student athletes who earned athletic and academic scholarships.



The two-time “Hudson County Coach of the Year” led Secaucus High School Boys’ Basketball to their first league championship in over 20 years. His basketball academy in Union City helps youth ages nine and up improve their game. Mr. Cueto taught History and Financial Literacy at Union Hill High School. He holds a Master’s degree in Supervision and Administration in Education from Saint Peter’s University and a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from the University of Richmond.



Ethan Nardone, the Head Coach for HCCC Men’s Basketball, is a National Basketball Association operations specialist who coached National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Divisions I and III, and high school teams. Mr. Nardone led the Abraham Joshua Heschel School Boys’ Varsity Basketball to their first postseason appearance since 2019 and coached two Yeshiva League Pass All-Star game selections. As Men’s Basketball Video Coordinator for Iona College, he tracked game defensive efficiency and strategic adjustments and maintained a recruiting database, scouting reports, and player practice breakdowns. Mr. Nardone was the Assistant Men’s Basketball Coach for State University of New York at Canton and Potsdam teams, and Franklin and Marshall College. In these roles, he rebuilt rosters, helped improve player scoring range, and led teams to winning seasons. He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in History from Stony Brook University and attended St. John’s University School of Law.