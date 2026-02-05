Hudson County Community College President EarnsTrailblazer in Higher Education Award

Hudson County Community College President Dr. Christopher M. Reber is the recipient of Insight Into Academia Magazine’s 2026 “Trailblazer in Higher Education Award.”

Hudson County Community College (HCCC) President Dr. Christopher Reber took the helm in 2018, determined to provide transformative, life-changing opportunities for students and the people of Hudson County. He has brought his vision to fruition by engaging students, faculty, staff, trustees, alumni, and the entire community.

Insight Into Academia Magazine has selected Dr. Reber to receive the “2026 Trailblazer in Higher Education Award” for advancing institutional excellence, strengthening community engagement and connectedness, and creating meaningful, measurable impact for students, employees, community, and the broader academic ecosystem.