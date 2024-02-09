Hudson County Community College President Chris Reber to Receive Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society’s Most Prestigious Award

Dr. Christopher Reber will accept the Shirley B. Gordon Award of Distinction

at the PTK Convention in Orlando.

Dr. Christopher M. Reber, President of Hudson County Community College, recipient of Phi Theta Kappa’s prestigious Shirley B. Gordon Award of Distinction.

Phi Theta Kappa (PTK), the premier international community college honor society, announced that Hudson County Community College (HCCC) President Dr. Christopher Reber will be recognized with the Shirley B. Gordon Award of Distinction. The award will be presented at PTK Catalyst 2024, the society’s annual convention in Orlando, Florida, April 4-6, 2024.