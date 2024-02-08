Bayonne 5th Annual Chili -Cookoff February 23rd, 2024

The Bayonne Chamber of Commerce is partnering with The City of Bayonne and The Bayonne Urban Enterprise Zone (BUEZ) in hosting the much-anticipated 2024 CHILI-COOK OFF!

This is their 5th Chili-Cook Off and without a doubt, the most fun you’ll have this winter! It’s a night of music,with the Jalapeno’ Trio, also mingling, dancing, laughter and tons of great food!

The public’s support is vital to the success of this event and will ultimately help enable the Chamber of Commerce to bring programs and resources to the business community of Bayonne.



The Jalapeno’ Trio

CHILI COOK-OFF

CONTESTANT RULES AND REGULATIONS

Set-up must be complete and ready to serve by 5:30 P.M.

Teardown and cleanup must be completed by 9:45 P.M.



This is a ticketed event, open to the public. It is FREE for contestants in the tasting competition!

This is a fun cook-off and there are no rules for the definition of “Chili” and its contents. Anything goes!

You must maintain a core cooking temperature of 155 degrees and serving temperature of 135 degrees.

Any known, common allergens used in preparation must be noted (i.e. seafood or nuts)

You must provide your own thermometer which will be checked throughout the evening.

Gloves must be worn by your team members and multiple serving utensils used to prevent cross contamination. All equipment, food, and supplies stored must be at least 6 inches off the floor.

USDA approved sources of meat required and no more than 4 team members. Each contestant must provide a minimum 5 GALLONS of chili (250 people are expected).

Please label the spice factor of your chili, i.e. Mild, Medium, Hot, or Atomic.

Your chili must be made prior to the event at a legal, commercial kitchen, establishment, or restaurant that day. No home cooking whatsoever, or you will be disqualified.

Contestants are also responsible for supplying warming dishes, utensils, foods, spices, table decorations, etc. Electricity will not be available for crock-pots. A restaurant size table will be provided for each contestant to represent & serve their chili.

Themes, costumes, and decorations are encouraged. An award for Best Dressed Table Display!

Judging will take place by Culinary Expert(s). The provider of the best tasting chili, as determined by the judge(s), will be awarded first, second, and third prizes and FREE publicity, along with bragging rights!

As a trade-off for your efforts and delicious chili, the organizers will promote the event, along with each participating contestant via social and traditional media outlets.



To be a contestant, please send an email to [email protected], or call 551-263-7503. A member of our committee will gladly assist you with your application.

It is FREE to sign up! DEADLINE to submit applications is February 17th. SPACE IS LIMITED!



Date/Time

February 23, 2024

6:00 pm – 10:00pm

Fees/Admission

$40.00 per person

Please register online at www.bayonnechamber.org