Hudson County Community College students will now be able to enjoy the College’s newly constructed North Hudson Campus Courtyard Café.

Students, faculty, and staff at Hudson County Community College’s (HCCC) North Hudson Campus will have a new place to fuel up, relax, and enjoy one another. A ribbon-cutting/grand opening ceremony for the HCCC North Hudson Campus Courtyard Café will take place on Monday, February 12, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. at 4800 Kennedy Boulevard in Union City, NJ.

HCCC President Dr. Christopher Reber will be joined by Joseph Caniglia, Executive Director of HCCC’s North Hudson Campus, in welcoming guests. “The new Courtyard Café is a manifestation of our dedication to our students and promoting community,” Dr. Reber said. “The Café offers unique and healthy food options, a change from the vending machine fare, and serves as a gathering place for all. Here, you can have coffee between classes, enjoy a sit-down meal, or order something to go.”

Construction of the $1.2 million North Hudson Courtyard Café was recently completed. The 1,950 square-foot facility was designed by RSC Architects and built by MAST Construction. The Courtyard Café is well appointed and features state-of-the-art kitchen equipment to accommodate a wide selection of food choices.

The HCCC North Hudson Courtyard Café menu features breakfast bowls, bagels, burritos, soups, salads, sandwiches, burgers, quesadillas, flatbreads, and other favorites like chicken tenders and fries. To save time, patrons can order ahead by using the myQuickCharge app. The North Hudson Courtyard Café will be open Mondays and Fridays, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.