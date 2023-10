Pictured here, are HCCC’s eight newly appointed, full-time faculty members. Top row: Sharon Daughtry, Dr. Gabriel Holder, Sebastian Pieciak, and Sovi Pujols. Bottom row: Dorante Dawn Richards, Sonja Rodiger-Radovic, Keeley Thorton, and Dr. Benedetto Youssef.

The Hudson County Community College (HCCC) Board of Trustees has approved the appointment of eight faculty to new, full-time, tenure-track positions.