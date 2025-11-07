Hudson County Community College Host 50th Anniversary Alumni Networking Event on Thursday, November 13th

Hudson County Community College (HCCC) will host a special Alumni Networking Event on Wednesday, November 13 as part of the College’s ongoing 50th Anniversary Celebration, Fifty and Forward.

The event will bring together HCCC alumni and community partners for an exciting evening of speed networking and professional connections, featuring tabling from a variety of employers, including PNC Financial Services, Women Rising, Soccer Shots, and others. Participants will have opportunities to expand their networks, explore career interests, and celebrate the accomplishments of their fellow alumni. The newly elected officers of the 2025-2027 HCCC Alumni Association will be announced, and light refreshments will be served.