Hudson County Community College Celebrates ““Fifty Years of Excellence ” with New Exhibit Opening at the Museum of Jersey City History

Hudson County Community College (HCCC) will celebrate its 50th Anniversary with the opening of Fifty Years of Excellence, a special exhibit that highlights the College’s five decades of transformative impact on Hudson County.


Friday, November 7, 2025
3:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

  • Welcoming Remarks: 4:00 p.m. by HCCC President Dr. Christopher Reber
  • “Hudson’s History” Discussion: 6:00 p.m. with Dr. Nicholas Chiaravalloti, Hudson County native, Former New Jersey State Representative, and Former HCCC Vice President for External Affairs and Senior Counsel to the President
