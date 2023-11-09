Hudson County Community College ReceivesHispanic Association of Colleges and Universities‘Outstanding Member Institution Award’

The honor was conferred at HACU’s 37th Annual Conference on

Hispanic Higher Education in Chicago.

Hudson County Community College (HCCC) was recognized by the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities (HACU) with the “Outstanding HACU-Member Institution Award” for excellence in support of HACU’s mission. The award was presented during HACU’s 2023 conference, “Championing Hispanic Higher Education Success: Diversifying Our Workforce and Strengthening America,” October 28-30, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.



“HACU is fortunate to have member institutions like Hudson County Community College partnering with us on initiatives that advance Hispanic student success, and this award recognizes their efforts” said HACU President and CEO Dr. Antonio R. Flores. “HACU congratulates HCCC on this well-deserved recognition and looks forward to their continued success as an Hispanic-Serving Institution.”



“For more than 28 years, Hudson County Community College has enjoyed an outstanding partnership with HACU. In working together, we have expanded opportunities for our students, developed and implemented award-winning student success programs, and strengthened collaborations with government, business, industry, and beyond,” said Dr. Christopher M. Reber, HCCC President.Hudson County Community College is an Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI) – 56% of full-time students are Hispanic/LatinX. Diversity, equity, and inclusion principles are interwoven into every HCCC policy, procedure, program, and offering to foster and support a welcoming, diverse, equitable and inclusive environment on all HCCC campuses.



HCCC’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion leads and supports Cultural Affairs, Accessibility Services, Veterans’ Affairs, and International Student Services. The Office also hosts the high-functioning President’s Advisory Council for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (PACDEI), Latino Community Advisory Council, and African American Community Outreach Committee.

PACDEI is comprised of 40 students, faculty, staff, administrators, trustees, Foundation directors, and community leaders, and provides leadership, support, and counsel to foster an environment that embraces shared values among all HCCC constituencies.



Now in its fourth year, the HCCC Latino Community Advisory Council, an alliance of more than 30 clergy, educators, business professionals, nonprofit organizations, and community leaders, meets regularly to address the Hispanic community’s issues and concerns, and to promote educational attainment throughout Hudson County. The group sponsors and holds networking events, open houses, receptions, and informational and enrollment events throughout the year.As a result of these programs and alliances, HCCC is frequently recognized for its support of the Latino community. Recently, HCCC Vice President for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Dr. Yeurys Pujols, was honored with the 48th Annual Hispanic State Parade of New Jersey Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Award, and in 2022, Dr. Reber was a Parade Grand Marshal and recipient of the Educator of the Year Award. The College has also received the 2021 Community Partner Award from the Desfile Salvadoreño de New Jersey; ??2021 Recognition for Work with the LatinX Community by Ambassador Alfonso Morales, Consul General of Ecuador for New Jersey and Pennsylvania; ?2021 Recognition for Community Service in Support of the LatinX Community in Hudson County by Multicultural Poder Hispano; 2020 Save Latin America Los Tres Antillanos Annual Gala Educational Award to Dr. Yeurys Pujols; and others.



In May, the College hosted “HACU on the Road,” a convening of more than 100 national HACU leaders and members, chancellors and presidents of colleges and universities, superintendents of Hispanic-serving school districts, higher education representatives, state legislators, and corporate and community leaders. The convening was designed to promote dialogue about the state of Hispanic higher education.



Last month, Dr. Reber participated in a Washington, D.C. roundtable discussion with United States Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and other notable HSI leaders that was hosted by HACU President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Antonio Flores. Recently, Dr. Yeurys Pujols was selected as a Fellow in the HACU Leadership Academy/La Academia de Liderazgo; and Irma Williams, HCCC Associate Registrar, was chosen to participate in HACU’s inaugural Enlace Mid-Level Leadership Program as a recipient of a Capital One grant. Earlier this year, Dr. Reber took part in HACU’s Washington, D.C. roundtable discussion with U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas.



HCCC students benefit from HACU scholarships, internships, advancement programs, and career development opportunities. “As our partner, HACU helps the College provide the people of our community with avenues to succeed and excel in higher education and their careers,” Dr. Reber stated. “We are proud of our alliance with HACU, proud of our heritage as a Hispanic-Serving Institution, and honored to receive this award.”# # #Caption: Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities (HACU) President Dr. Antonio Flores, at left, presents Hudson County Community College President Dr. Christopher M. Reber with the 2023 “Outstanding HACU-Member Institution Award” for excellence in support of HACU’s mission before 2,500 conference participants.





About Hudson County Community College

Hudson County Community College serves more than 20,000 credit and non-credit students annually. The College offers nearly 90 degree and certificate programs, including award-winning English as a Second Language; Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM); Culinary Arts/Hospitality Management; Nursing and Health Professions; and Humanities and Social Sciences. The HCCC Culinary/Hospitality Management program was ranked number six in the U.S. by Best Choice Schools. The College’s School of Continuing Education and Workforce Development offers cutting-edge, industry-recognized, stackable credentials in alignment with high-priority workforce needs.HCCC has partnerships with major four-year colleges and universities in the greater New Jersey-New York area and beyond, accommodating seamless transfer of credits for further undergraduate and graduate education. The College’s commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion has been recognized with the 2021 Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT) Northeast Region Equity Award; the “INSIGHT Into Diversity” 2021, 2022 and 2023 Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award, this year honoring HCCC as one of six community colleges nationally to be named “Top Colleges for Diversity;” and the “INSIGHT Into Diversity” 2022 and 2023 Inspiring Programs in STEM Award. HCCC was a finalist recently for the American Association of Community Colleges’ (AACC) “Advancing Diversity Award of Excellence.”For the second consecutive year, HCCC was selected as one of 20 community colleges in the United States to be named among the “2023 Most Promising Places to Work in Community Colleges” by the National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development (NISOD) in collaboration with “Diverse: Issues in Higher Education.” The College was one of 22 community colleges in the nation, and the only college in New Jersey, to be recognized by ModernThink LLC and the “Chronicle of Higher Education” as a 2022 and 2023 “Great College to Work For®.” HCCC is one of two colleges in the United States to be named a Top Ten Finalist in all three program categories for the nationally recognized 2023 Bellwether Awards and received the 2023 Bellwether Award for the College’s cutting-edge “Hudson Scholars” program.The College’s exemplary work in advancing student success has been recognized with 2023 “Leader College” designation by Achieving the Dream, the national nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing community colleges as catalysts for equity and mobility in their communities. HCCC was also presented with the Campus Prevention Network Seal of Prevention by Vector Solutions for demonstrating leadership in digital prevention programming focused on student safety, well-being, and inclusion.



About the Hispanic Association of Colleges and UniversitiesThe Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities (HACU), founded in 1986, represents 500 colleges and universities in the United States, Latin America, Spain, and school districts throughout the U.S. HACU is the only national association representing existing and emerging Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs). The Association’s headquarters is in San Antonio, Texas, with regional offices in Washington, D.C. and Sacramento, California.