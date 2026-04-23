Hudson County Community College Announces Resignation of Dr. Christopher M. Reber to Accept New Presidency

Hudson County Community College announced that President Christopher M. Reber, Ph.D. (pictured here) is resigning effective June 30, 2026, and will go on to serve as President of Harrisburg University of Science and Technology.

Hudson County Community College (HCCC) Board of Trustees announced that the College’s President, Dr. Christopher M. Reber, has tendered his resignation effective June 30, 2026. Dr. Reber has accepted the position of President of Harrisburg University of Science and Technology in Harrisburg, PA.

“On behalf of the Board of Trustees, I want to thank Dr. Chris Reber for his dedicated leadership and eight years of service to Hudson County Community College,” said HCCC Board of Trustee Chair Jeanette Peña. “We are grateful for his many contributions and wish him continued success in his new position.”

Michael Fiaschetti, Chair of the Harrisburg University Board of Trustees, stated the experience Dr. Reber brings to the table, and “his undeniable energy and enthusiasm leave no doubt in my mind that HU’s future is in capable hands.”

Dr. Reber came to HCCC in July 2018. Under his leadership, HCCC earned several national honors, including the 2024 Bellwether Legacy Award for HCCC’s acclaimed Hudson Scholars student success model. Dr. Reber himself was named Community College CEO of the Year by the American Association of Community Colleges in 2024 and Executive of the Year by the New Jersey Business & Industry Association in 2025.

In announcing his resignation to the HCCC community, Dr. Reber wrote: “It has been the honor of my life and career to work side by side with all of you! I will always love Hudson County Community College and its people.” He continued: “Thank you for calling and entrusting me to serve you over