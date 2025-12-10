Events for Wednesday, December 10,2025 Hoboken and Jersey City

Things to do tonight

Hoboken

Wednesday, December 10, 2025

HFA Holiday Party

A festive afternoon with arts & crafts, live music, light snacks, hot chocolate, and storytime with Santa at 5:00 pm. Proceeds contribute to a toy drive.

The Hoboken Biergarten, 1422 Grand Street, Hoboken, NJ

4:00 pm – 6:00 pm

DIY Metal Ornaments Workshop

A hands-on workshop to learn how to make metal ornaments.

Hoboken, exact location not specified in the snippet, please check the source for details

6:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Wicked (Movie) Trivia

A trivia event focused on the movie “Wicked”.

Black Bear Hoboken Bar & Grill, 205 Washington Street, Hoboken, NJ

7:30 pm



Jersey City

Longest Night Campaign 2025

A benefit event to raise awareness and support for the homeless of Hudson County.

Maddy Rose Restaurant at Liberty House, 76 Audrey Zapp Drive, Jersey City, NJ

6:00 pm

Write with Flights – Holiday Writing Workshop

Details: A generative writing workshop for writers and non-writers, intended to stimulate creativity.

Departed Soles Brewing Company, 150 Bay Street, #2A, Jersey City, NJ

7:00 pm



Board Game Night

A social event involving tabletop games.

The Hutton Restaurant and Bar, 225 Hutton Street, Jersey City, NJ

7:00 pm



General Trivia Night & TOTEM Trivia Night

General knowledge trivia competitions. General Trivia Night is at Tapville Social. TOTEM Trivia Night is at Ed & Mary’s (suggested $50 team donation, 21+).

Tapville Social (30 Mall Drive West, Jersey City, NJ) and Ed & Mary’s (174 Coles Street, Jersey City, NJ)

7:00 pm



Singles Mixer in Jersey City

A social event for singles to mingle and make new connections (admission starts at $42).

The Atelier On The Hudson, 32nd Street, Jersey City, NJ

7:00 pm

