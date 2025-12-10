Events for Wednesday, December 10,2025 Hoboken and Jersey City

Things to do tonight
Hoboken
Wednesday, December 10, 2025
HFA Holiday Party
A festive afternoon with arts & crafts, live music, light snacks, hot chocolate, and storytime with Santa at 5:00 pm. Proceeds contribute to a toy drive.
The Hoboken Biergarten, 1422 Grand Street, Hoboken, NJ
4:00 pm – 6:00 pm
DIY Metal Ornaments Workshop
A hands-on workshop to learn how to make metal ornaments.
Hoboken, exact location not specified in the snippet, please check the source for details
6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Wicked (Movie) Trivia
A trivia event focused on the movie “Wicked”.
Black Bear Hoboken Bar & Grill, 205 Washington Street, Hoboken, NJ
7:30 pm
Jersey City
Longest Night Campaign 2025
A benefit event to raise awareness and support for the homeless of Hudson County.
Maddy Rose Restaurant at Liberty House, 76 Audrey Zapp Drive, Jersey City, NJ
6:00 pm
Write with Flights – Holiday Writing Workshop
Details: A generative writing workshop for writers and non-writers, intended to stimulate creativity.
Departed Soles Brewing Company, 150 Bay Street, #2A, Jersey City, NJ
7:00 pm
Board Game Night
A social event involving tabletop games.
The Hutton Restaurant and Bar, 225 Hutton Street, Jersey City, NJ
7:00 pm
General Trivia Night & TOTEM Trivia Night
General knowledge trivia competitions. General Trivia Night is at Tapville Social. TOTEM Trivia Night is at Ed & Mary’s (suggested $50 team donation, 21+).
Tapville Social (30 Mall Drive West, Jersey City, NJ) and Ed & Mary’s (174 Coles Street, Jersey City, NJ)
7:00 pm
Singles Mixer in Jersey City
A social event for singles to mingle and make new connections (admission starts at $42).
The Atelier On The Hudson, 32nd Street, Jersey City, NJ
7:00 pm