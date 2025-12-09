Events for Tuesday, December 9th, 2025 Jersey City, Hoboken, Bayonne, Secaucus

Jersey City Events

29th Annual Toy Drive Donations

Ongoing daily donation collection for the annual toy drive.

City of Jersey City Hall, 280 Grove St, Jersey City, NJ.

9:00 AM – 5:00 PM.



Museum of Jersey City / HCCC 50 Year Exhibit Celebration

An exhibit celebration (specific details not provided beyond the name).

The Museum of Jersey City, 161 Newkirk Street, Jersey City, NJ (located on the HCCC Campus).

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM.



City of Jersey City Tree Lighting Ceremony

A festive holiday tree-lighting ceremony featuring live music by the Jersey City Arts High School band and choir.

City Hall Annex (specific address not available, likely near 280 Grove St).

4:30 PM – 5:00 PM.

