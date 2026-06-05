Events for Saturday, Sunday, June 6& 7,2026 for Jersey City, Hoboken, Bayonne and Secaucus

Jersey City Events

Surati Holi Hai Color Festival 2026

Date & Time: Saturday, June 6 | 12:00 PM – 8:00 PMVenue: Montgomery Street & Hudson Street, Jersey City, NJDescription: The iconic festival of colors returns to the waterfront, featuring music, dance performances, and vibrant color-throwing.Cost: Free admission; color packets and food available for purchase.

Jersey City Night Market: Latin Food & Music EditionDate & Time: Saturday, June 6 | 3:00 PM – 9:00 PMVenue: City Hall Ancillary Lot, 179 Montgomery St, Jersey City, NJDescription: Open-air hyper-local market celebrating the summer kick-off with free dance lessons, a live DJ, local artisanal vendors, and a heavy focus on Latin food trucks.Cost: Free to attend

.Go Vinyl Crazy! The Jersey City Record Riot Date & Time: Saturday, June 6 | 9:00 AM Venue: Grove Street PATH Station Plaza, Jersey City, NJDescription: A massive outdoor vinyl market featuring over 50 tables of vendors selling rare and classic LPs, 45s, and CDs.Cost: Free entry

Big Monthly Swing DanceDate & Time: Saturday, June 6 | 7:30 PM Venue: White Eagle Hall, 337 Newark Ave, Jersey City, NJDescription: Live music performance and open social dancing featuring the high-energy HV Ultimate Dance Orchestra.

Mime Performance — Bill Bowers: It Goes Without Saying

Date & Time: Saturday, June 6 to Monday, June 8 | Saturday performance at 4:00 PM Venue: Mana Contemporary, 888 Newark Ave, Jersey City, NJDescription: An intimate and critically acclaimed theatrical mime performance by artist Bill Bowers.Cost: Tickets start at $56.