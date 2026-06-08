Events for Jersey City, Hoboken, Bayonne, and Secaucus for Tuesday, June 9, Wednesday, June 10th, Thursday, June 11th, 2026

Tuesday, June 9,

2026Jersey CityEntertainment:

JERSEY CITY Comedy Festival

Opening Night) featuring stand-up competitions at Art House Productions (7:30 PM)

Cultural: Altered Perspectives Opening Reception with artist George Goodridge at Canopy by Hilton (6:00 PM).

Entertainment: Movies in the Park: Zootopia (8:30 PM) at Monticello Playground.Community:

Jersey City Connects Singles Mixer (30s/40s) at 902 Brewing Co. (6:30 PM).

Cultural: Jersey Nutcracker Youth Auditions at Nimbus Arts Center (5:00 PM).