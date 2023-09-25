Education

Hudson County Community College Offers High School Students 50% Tuition Savings and a Jumpstart on College Goals

11 of the 13 HCCC Early College graduates in May 2023

HCCC Early College Program is open to ALL high school students
who attend school or reside in Hudson County.

In 2021, Bayonne resident Kate Neal earned her high school diploma and Associate in Science (A.S.) in Environmental Studies degree at the same time. She attained this exceptional accomplishment as a result of the Hudson County Community College (HCCC) Early College Program. Now a junior studying Civil Engineering at The College of New Jersey (TCNJ), Ms. Neal said: “I am extremely grateful for the HCCC Early College Program opportunity. It has helped me feel better prepared to enter a four-year college.”

