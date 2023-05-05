Bayonne PAL Basketball Announces First Annual Citywide Three-Point Shootout for Both Youth and Adults

Open to Youth and Adults

Bayonne PAL Basketball is proud to host the first annual Citywide Three-Point Shootout. Registration is available in various age divisions. Players can compete only in their own age group. The contest will take place on May 11, 12, 18, and 19, with different age groups playing each day.

The Intermediate Division admits boys and girls ages 10, 11, and 12.

The Senior Division admits boys and girls ages 13, 14, and 15.

The High School Division admits boys and girls who are in the 9th through the 12th grade. (All entrants in this division must NOT have been active roster players on a Bayonne High School basketball team.)

The Bee High School Players Division admits boys and girls from the 9th grade through the 12th grade. (All entrants in this division were members of the Frosh, Junior Varsity, or Varsity roster.

The Adult Division admits men and women.

All entrants must be Bayonne residents. Youth may be asked for their Bayonne Board of Education ID. Adults must show proof of residency.

Registration to this program is free for all active PAL members. The cost for non-active PAL members is $5.00. The charge for all high school entrants is $5.00. The cost for adults is $15.00.

Register early to secure a spot. Enrollment is limited. The PAL will accept entrants on the day in each age group if openings are available.

The first-round competition includes nine shots (including five bonus shots) in under a minute. The top five in each division move to the championship round. Awards are given to first and second-place finishers in the final round.

For more information, follow the PAL on Facebook: Bayonne PAL Alumni.

Registration and payment can be made at the PAL Monday through Thursday from 6:30-8:00 p.m. The PAL is located at William Shemin Midtown Community School, which is located on West 23rd Street, between Avenue A and Kennedy Boulevard, at Door #7. To register or ask questions, please call 201-417-7507.

The starting time for each division is 6:30 p.m. All divisions are co-ed.

The Intermediate Division’s event for ages 10, 11, and 12 is scheduled for Thursday, May 11.

The Senior Division’s event for ages 13, 15, and 15 is scheduled for Friday, May 12.

The High School students, both divisions (High School and Bee High School Players), 9th to 12th grade, is set for Thursday, May 18.

The Adult Division is set for Friday, May 19.

The Citywide Three-Point Shootout is sponsored by BCB Community Bank and Hudson County Commissioner Kenny Kopacz. The PAL would like to thank them both for their generous support.