Pictured from left, Dr. Christopher Conzen, Executive Director, Secaucus Center and Early College Programs; Elana Winslow, Associate Professor, Business; Raffi Manjikian, Instructor, Chemistry; and Anna Krupitskiy, Vice President for Human Resources.

The College is one of only 20 U.S. community colleges to earn this recognition.

For the second year in a row, Hudson County Community College (HCCC) has received the national “2023 Most Promising Places to Work in Community Colleges”