Food Truck Festival Set for Bayonne on Saturday, May 6th

Avenue E event from 22nd to 24th Streets

Mayor Jimmy Davis announced that Bayonne is hosting its fourth food truck festival on Saturday, May 6, from 12:00 noon to 7:00 p.m. Mayor Davis said, “We look forward to welcoming the food truck festival back to Avenue E. This great event will offer people a day to try cuisine from the best food trucks in the region. We look forward to seeing both Bayonne residents and visitors from neighboring communities as we bring the food trucks back to our city. The festival will welcome people to our community to celebrate the spring and to see how great Bayonne is.” Mayor Davis continued, “The City of Bayonne encourages people to arrive by Light Rail at the 22nd Street Station. It will be an easy way to come to the festival and see what Bayonne has to offer.”