Research Reveals 1 out of 3 Americans think Aliens Live Among Us.

What do you think?

Photo Leo_Visons Upsplash

Talker.com

One in three Americans thinks aliens are living among us in disguise – and many suspect their boss, according to a new survey.

The research of 1,000 Americans saw 37 percent say they feel aliens may already be present here on Earth.

From sightings of 10-foot tall ‘aliens’ in Brazil to the recently refuted ‘extraterrestrial’ corpses found in Peru or the tourist board of Kentucky beaming messages to space to invite aliens to visit- the interest and debate around alien existence continues to fascinate.

However, many remain unconvinced. Forty-one percent of those polled disagree with the notion that extraterrestrial life may be walking and talking among us, with the remainder unsure (22%).

The out-of-this-world findings emerged from a survey conducted by Talker Research on behalf of Wealth of Geeks.com.

When asked who they feel may currently be an alien, 39% stated their current boss as a definite possibility while a third said they feel a certain celebrity may not originally be from this planet.

More than half of the 1,000 polled believe in the existence of aliens (53%) while a third do not (34%).

Men are slightly more likely than women to feel aliens exist, according to results (56% vs. 49%).

Michael Dinich, founder of WealthofGeeks.com, said: “The results show that, when it comes to believing in extraterrestrial life, many Americans are open to the possibility.

“And it seems a sizable number of people have reason to question whether their boss may be of this planet or not.

“No matter a person’s beliefs on aliens, it’s great to see many people enjoying the possibility of what could be, whether that’s by embracing extraterrestrial life or a love of all things sci-fi.”

Were an alien race to officially make contact, 43% of the 1,000 surveyed feel our current world leaders are the right people to represent Earth.

But should Earth need new heroes, a confident four in ten (42%) said they believe they would be able to secure peace if personally chosen to represent Earth in talks with extraterrestrial life.



Survey methodology:

This random double-opt-in survey of 1,000 general population Americans was carried out between Dec. 1st and Dec. 4th 2023. It was conducted by Talker Research, whose team members are members of the Market Research Society and have corporate membership to the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR).