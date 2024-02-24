Universal Warrior Arts Team Wins Numerous First-Place Titles at the Battle of the Dragons National Championship in Atlantic City

Last month on January 28, 2024, Team Wright Won Numerous First Place Titles At The Battle Of the Dragons National Championships in AC, NJ.

The event sponsored competitors from NJ, NY, PA, MD, CA, and FL. Also, students came from international countries such as Russia, Trinidad, and Brazil to name a few.

These are the following results:

Sempei Thomas Cushing Age 65, 2nd Dan Black Belt took 1st place in the Weapons, Forms and Sparring 65 and older Men’s division.

Abdul Haseeb Abdul Sameer Age 15,1st Dan Black Belt took 1st place in the Weapons, Forms and Sparring 14 and 15 year old Boys division.

Jesus Ortiz Age 15, Green Belt took 1st place in the Forms and 1st Place in the Sparring 14 and 15 year old Boys division.

DJ Conyers Age 31, Green Belt took 1st place in the Forms and Sparring 30 to 39 year old Men’s division.

Lee Johnson Age 58, White Belt took 1st place in the Forms and Sparring 45 to 59 Beginners White and Yellow Belt division.

Maira Chugh Age 10, Green Belt took 2nd place in the Forms 10 to 12 year old Girls division.