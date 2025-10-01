A Solo Exhibition by Beth Achenbach

Beth Achenbach-Peace



Curated by Catherine Hecht

Part of the Jersey City Art & Studio Tour (JCAST 2025)

October 4 & 5, 2025 — Alley Cat Gallery, Jersey City, NJ

Beth Achenbach Cancel Culture-Crushed

In what may be her final participation in the Jersey City Art & Studio Tour, artist Beth Achenbach presents One More for the Road, a two-day solo exhibition of her photographic and digital work in the intimate setting of Alley Cat Gallery. Unlike years past, when she shared exhibition walls, this year’s event is a full takeover: every wall, every image, every gaze is devoted to her creative vision.

One More for the Road-Group Image

For more than two decades, Achenbach has made JCAST weekend a homecoming of sorts — greeting friends and neighbors, meeting new art collectors, and sharing her evolving bodies of work. This October, she leans into both celebration and reflection: the show is a mark of gratitude, a moment of closure, and an invitation for viewers to journey with her through the images she has created and the stories she has told.

“For me, JCAST has always been about connection—welcoming people into the space, sharing stories, and finding beauty in unexpected places,” says Achenbach. “This show feels like a love letter to the community that has supported me since 2002. It’s both a celebration and a goodbye.”

Achenbach is also partnering with two special guest makers, who will host tables during the show:

Saturday, Oct 4 — Vera Vixeness (www.veravixeness.com)



— Vera Vixeness (www.veravixeness.com) Sunday, Oct 5 — Jaden Remy of Remy’s Studio (www.remysstudio.com)



Each guest artist brings their own creative energy, offering works that echo or contrast with Achenbach’s themes. Their presence is also a nod to the collaborative spirit of the arts community she’s been part of for so long.

About Beth Achenbach

Beth Achenbach has been an active voice in Jersey City's arts community for more than 20 years, participating in JCAST since 2002. She was the first visual artist ever featured at Art House Productions, her art was included in "Vital Voices", the first ever LGBTQ+ group show in JCAST, and she has been recognized as a Jersey City Cultural Leader by the city. Known for transforming everyday objects into striking compositions. Achenbach's visual language hovers between fragility and resilience, which is seen in her ongoing exploration of discarded objects, still life, and textured surfaces. From her acclaimed Crushed series, in which discarded cans become poetic forms, to more recent explorations of still life and layered textures, Achenbach's art is grounded in the act of seeing differently.

Her exhibitions at Alley Cat Gallery have become annual touchpoints for visitors returning year after year, eager to see how her work evolves. Through her practice, Achenbach has not only shared images but also fostered dialogue—about art, community, and the stories embedded in the overlooked corners of life.

Join Beth Achenbach for One More for the Road—a singular exhibition that honors more than two decades of creativity, community, and connection in Jersey City.