Which New Jersey Counties are most in Harm’s Way this Flood Season?

Seventeen New Jersey counties could account for a staggering 52% of all U.S. coastal flood losses annually, amounting to around $634 million per year.



How do some New Jersey counties stack up for flood vulnerability?

Hackensack | Bergen County | 1stToms River | Ocean County | 3rdOcean City | Cape May County | 4thAtlantic City | Atlantic County | 5thMiddletown | Monmouth County | 15thEdison | Middlesex County | 17thElizabeth | Union County | 42nd Jersey City | Hudson County | 168thNewark | Essex County | 174thCamden | Camden County | 249th New Jersey Key Insights:New Jersey’s 21 represented counties could face about $184.9 million in estimated river flood losses each year, roughly 3% of the national total.Dual threat: 81% of represented counties (17 of 21) face both coastal and riverine flood risk. Somerset (No. 574), Ocean (No. 3), and Morris (No. 263) counties have the highest riverine flood risk according to FEMA, while Bergen (No. 1) and Atlantic (No. 5) counties have the highest coastal flooding risk.Salem (No. 89) and Essex (No. 174) counties generate the most Google searches for flood insurance providers. Check out the whole story and ranking here: https://www.lawnstarter.com/blog/studies/most-vulnerable-counties-flooding/



To come up with our ranking, we considered each county’s risk and expected annual loss from riverine and coastal flooding. We also looked at the share of populations of children, the elderly, and residents in mobile homes, in addition to local demand for flood insurance.



