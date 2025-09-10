art scene, Art Views

Project Greenville Presents: 

PAST PRESENT FUTURE Sept 12th/13 & October 4th/5th 4pm-7pm 

Join Project Greenville this Friday (as part of JC Fridays!) and Saturday, September 12th & 13th [as well as October 4th & 5th as part of the JCAST] from 4pm-7pm for our PAST PRESENT FUTURE group art show exploring these themes and the way a variety of talented local artists interpret them! Featuring paintings, photography, collage, digital work, film and fiber arts as well as live music! 

Artists include: 

Jay Bautista 

@titojaydraws10

Azzie Contreras 

@azzieartborn

Max Delgado 

@maxdelgado

Isabelle Duverger 

@isabelleduverger

Frank Hanavan 

@fhanavan

Danielle Haskins 

@danielleh1219

Jason Logan 

@jmtphotographymedia

Maria Lupianez 

@marilu.francis

Christian Moran 

@cmoran29

Amy Neufeld

@etherealforestphotography

Pat Olsen 

Randhier Ramlachan

Bethe Schwartz 

@betheschwa

Ray Schwartz 

@schwartzrays

Athena Toledo 

@flora.athens

with live music by Tara Stafford Ocansey at 6:15pm Friday Sept 12th (@tarapeuticmusic) 

and Gary Van Miert at 5pm on Saturday Sept 13th( @sensationalcountryblueswonders )

and screening the Oral History Documentary Series by Jersey City Landmarks Conservancy ( @jc.landmarks ) 

We’ll see you in Greenville for art, music, refreshments from local Greenville businesses, community and connection!

Please help us spread the word and share this info on your social media and/or with friends, family and neighbors <3 

If You Go: PAST PRESENT FUTURE 

128 Winfield Avenue 

Jersey City NJ 07305 

(between Old Bergen and Ocean) 

Sept 12th/13 & October 4th/5th 4pm-7pm 

(646)361-1858

projectgreenville@gmail.com 

@projectgreenvillejerseycity