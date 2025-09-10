Project Greenville Presents: 

PAST PRESENT FUTURE Sept 12th/13 & October 4th/5th 4pm-7pm
PAST PRESENT FUTURE
Join Project Greenville this Friday (as part of JC Fridays!) and Saturday, September 12th & 13th [as well as October 4th & 5th as part of the JCAST] from 4pm-7pm for our PAST PRESENT FUTURE group art show exploring these themes and the way a variety of talented local artists interpret them! Featuring paintings, photography, collage, digital work, film and fiber arts as well as live music!
Artists include:
Jay Bautista
@titojaydraws10
Azzie Contreras
@azzieartborn
Max Delgado
@maxdelgado
Isabelle Duverger
@isabelleduverger
Frank Hanavan
@fhanavan
Danielle Haskins
@danielleh1219
Jason Logan
@jmtphotographymedia
Maria Lupianez
@marilu.francis
Christian Moran
@cmoran29
Amy Neufeld
@etherealforestphotography
Pat Olsen
Randhier Ramlachan
Bethe Schwartz
@betheschwa
Ray Schwartz
@schwartzrays
Athena Toledo
@flora.athens
with live music by Tara Stafford Ocansey at 6:15pm Friday Sept 12th (@tarapeuticmusic)
and Gary Van Miert at 5pm on Saturday Sept 13th( @sensationalcountryblueswonders )
and screening the Oral History Documentary Series by Jersey City Landmarks Conservancy ( @jc.landmarks )
We’ll see you in Greenville for art, music, refreshments from local Greenville businesses, community and connection!
Please help us spread the word and share this info on your social media and/or with friends, family and neighbors <3
If You Go: PAST PRESENT FUTURE
128 Winfield Avenue
Jersey City NJ 07305
(between Old Bergen and Ocean)
Sept 12th/13 & October 4th/5th 4pm-7pm
(646)361-1858
@projectgreenvillejerseycity