Project Greenville Presents: 

PAST PRESENT FUTURE Sept 12th/13 & October 4th/5th 4pm-7pm

PAST PRESENT FUTURE

Join Project Greenville this Friday (as part of JC Fridays!) and Saturday, September 12th & 13th [as well as October 4th & 5th as part of the JCAST] from 4pm-7pm for our PAST PRESENT FUTURE group art show exploring these themes and the way a variety of talented local artists interpret them! Featuring paintings, photography, collage, digital work, film and fiber arts as well as live music!

Artists include:

Jay Bautista

@titojaydraws10

Azzie Contreras

@azzieartborn

Max Delgado

@maxdelgado

Isabelle Duverger

@isabelleduverger

Frank Hanavan

@fhanavan

Danielle Haskins

@danielleh1219

Jason Logan

@jmtphotographymedia

Maria Lupianez

@marilu.francis

Christian Moran

@cmoran29

Amy Neufeld

@etherealforestphotography

Pat Olsen

Randhier Ramlachan

Bethe Schwartz

@betheschwa

Ray Schwartz

@schwartzrays

Athena Toledo

@flora.athens

with live music by Tara Stafford Ocansey at 6:15pm Friday Sept 12th (@tarapeuticmusic)

and Gary Van Miert at 5pm on Saturday Sept 13th( @sensationalcountryblueswonders )

and screening the Oral History Documentary Series by Jersey City Landmarks Conservancy ( @jc.landmarks )

We’ll see you in Greenville for art, music, refreshments from local Greenville businesses, community and connection!

Please help us spread the word and share this info on your social media and/or with friends, family and neighbors <3

If You Go: PAST PRESENT FUTURE

128 Winfield Avenue

Jersey City NJ 07305

(between Old Bergen and Ocean)

Sept 12th/13 & October 4th/5th 4pm-7pm

(646)361-1858

projectgreenville@gmail.com

@projectgreenvillejerseycity