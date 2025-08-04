Primark Strengthens Tri-State Area Presence with New Store at Newport Centre in Jersey City

Global fashion favorite opens fourth store in the Garden State on August 14, bringing trend-forward looks at prices shoppers will love

Primark, the international retailer offering quality fashion at value prices, announced today the upcoming grand opening of its latest store in New Jersey, located at Newport Centre in Jersey City. This marks the fourth store in the state, as Primark continues to expand in the Northeast area ahead of its highly anticipated Manhattan opening in 2026.

Spanning more than 35,700 square feet, the new Primark store will bring Jersey City shoppers an exciting selection of on-trend fashion, everyday essentials, stylish homeware, and beauty favorites, all at Primark’s famously low prices. With unbeatable value on the looks they love, customers will quickly discover why families across the US are embracing Primark’s unique blend of style, quality, and affordability.

“Primark opened its first store in New Jersey in June 2016 and since that time we’ve learned so much about this shopper and their love of our amazing products at amazing prices,” said Kevin Tulip, President of Primark US. “We are so excited to bring ‘Primania’ to Jersey City with the opening of our Newport Centre store, offering incredible value and style for even more families and fashion lovers across the Northeast.”