Mayor’s Column-Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis

BAYONNE’S GREAT SUMMER CAMPS AND PROGRAMS

Bayonne is getting ready for the summer. The DiDomenico Municipal Pool at West 16th Street will open next month on June 21. From Friday, June 21, to Sunday, June 30, the pool will open from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Beginning Monday, July 1, and ending August 9, the pool will open at 1:00. p.m. and close at 5:30 p.m. From Saturday, August 10, to Monday, September 2, the pool will open from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The pool will be closed in the event of inclement weather.

You must have a City of Bayonne ID card for admission to the pool. City of Bayonne IDs are available at City Hall, Monday through Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., in City Hall Room #13 until Tuesday, June 18. City IDs will be issued at the 16th Street Pool only beginning June 21, (10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.). Beginning Friday, June 21, you will be able to get a City ID Card at the pool, Sunday through Saturday, from 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ID card services will resume at City Hall on Thursday, September 4. The cost for a resident ID is $5.00.

The Recreation Division offering nineteen summer camps and activities for children this year. They include Washington School Camp; Mary J. Donohoe School Camp; Robinson School Camp; 16th Street Camp; Culinary Camp; Grassroots Basketball Camp; Skateboard Camp; Parent and Me Swimming Lessons (already full); Intermediate Chess; Carpentry; Graphic Design; Baseball Summer Clinic; Automotive and Mechanical; Ultimate Sports Camp; Ultimate Sports Camp (Kindergarten); Arts and Crafts Camp; Arts and Crafts Camp (Kindergarten); Fashion Design Camp; and Theater For Everyone (Special Needs).

The summer camps and related activities shown above are for Bayonne residents only. Fees and other Information for all of the programs listed above and other activities are available from the Recreation Division at 201-858-6127 or from its website, www.bayonnerec.com. You must register online. Please go to https://register.capturepoint.com/CityofBayonne

We are very proud of the broad range of camps and activities that we offer Bayonne’s children each summer. For a variety of practical reasons, each program has a maximum number of registrations. As soon as the maximum is reached for a camp or activity, unfortunately, we have to close registration for that option. Registration began on May 1. The Recreation Division has already received more than 700 registrations for summer camps and programs, so I would urge parents to register their children for summer 2024 as soon as possible. I would like to thank Recreation Superintendent Pete Amadeo and his staff for putting together a great list of summer activities for Bayonne’s kids in 2024.