Hudson County Community College Receives 2024‘Most Promising Places to Work in Community Colleges’ Award

Members of Hudson County Community College’s Student Affairs team are seen here during their annual Professional Development Day convening.

The award recognizes HCCC as ‘a beacon for diversity.’

– Diversity empowers people – from classrooms to corporations – to make a lasting and positive impact. For the third year in a row, Hudson County Community College (HCCC) has earned the “Most Promising Places to Work in Community Colleges” award from the National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development (NISOD) and Diverse: Issues in Higher Education. The College is among 18 community colleges in the United States and two in New Jersey to receive this honor.



The award considered workplace diversity, staffing practices, work environment, and categories such as family friendliness, salary/benefits, and professional development opportunities. HCCC was honored for its exceptional commitment to diversity in all forms, including race/ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, disability, age, class, Veterans status, and thought. The College will receive this national recognition on May 28 during NISOD’s International Conference on Teaching and Leadership Excellence in Austin, Texas.



“Thank you for serving as a beacon for diversity, and, again, we extend our heartiest congratulations to Hudson County Community College for receiving the award,” wrote Victoria Rios, NISOD Membership and Partnerships Manager, in announcing the College’s award.



“This award reflects Hudson County Community College’s commitment to an inclusive environment in which administrators, faculty, staff and students reflect our diverse community, and where professional development is encouraged and facilitated,” said HCCC President Dr. Christopher Reber. “We are grateful to our trustees, administrators, faculty, staff, and students for making the College a place where everyone feels welcomed, respected, and valued.”



HCCC is committed to integrating diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) principles in all operations. In a recent college-wide climate survey, 68% of employees categorized racial and ethnic groups on campus as very to extremely integrated, and 78% responded that HCCC accommodates their religious or spiritual needs during holidays and observances. The College promotes DEI every day by amplifying diverse voices; closing achievement gaps among traditionally underrepresented groups; developing and utilizing culturally relevant curricula; offering DEI training to improve engagement, understanding and respect for differences; expanding the number of religious observance days/holidays; creating a Children on Campus Policy; offering generous family and medical leave provisions; and allocating up to $9,000 for professional development or tuition reimbursement for every full-time employee, every year.