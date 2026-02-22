Loyad Booker for Mayor in Bayonne Full City Council Slate Formally Announced

Photo courtesy of Loyad Booker for Mayor

On Thursday evening, February 19th, Loyad Booker announced his full council running mates at Bayonne’s Chandelier Restaurant.

His running mates for the May 12th municipal elections are 1st Ward Councilman Neil Carroll, former 2nd Ward Councilman Sal Gullace, 3rd Ward Councilman Gary La Pelusa, the council president, with Ramon Veloz and Melissa Enriquez-Rada at-large.

At the Chandelier event, Booker spoke about the key priorities of his campaign, including promoting responsible development and investing in infrastructure and community services. public safety, supporting local businesses, and enhancing transparency and accountability in city government.

Some text courtesy of Hudson County View