Jersey City Mayor Fulop Delivered his 2024-2025 State of the City Address as He Begins His Final Year in Office

Mayor Steven M. Fulop delivered his 11th annual State of the City address to a large crowd inside City Hall Council Chambers Thursday night, outlining a bold vision for the future of Jersey City and highlighting the city’s accomplishments over the past year.

In his live-streamed address, Mayor Fulop celebrated the historic progress made over the past 12 years in office, raising the bar for what governments can achieve at every level and establishing Jersey City as the economic backbone for the state of New Jersey.

Mayor Fulop credited the community partnerships, department leaders, and city employees for driving progress and putting the administration’s bold ideas into action. “Twelve years ago, we set out to make Jersey City a model for urban success. Today, we stand together as a city transformed, a place where families thrive, businesses flourish, and opportunities exist for everyone.”

Notable 2024 highlights from the State of the City address include: