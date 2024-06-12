Hudson County Community College to Honor RN Nursing Program Graduates at Pinning Ceremony

Graduates, who will help reduce the nursing shortage,

will take the International Nurses’ Pledge at the ceremony.

Pictured here, are graduates of Hudson County Community College’s RN Nursing Program

Hudson County Community College (HCCC) will honor sixty-six graduates at the College’s RN Nursing Program Pinning Ceremony at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 13, at the HCCC Culinary Conference Center at 161 Newkirk Street in Jersey City, NJ.

The graduates will begin with the traditional procession and be welcomed by HCCC Nursing Program Director, Dr. Lori Byrd. After the ceremonial presentation of pins and Nursing Program awards and the time-honored candle-lighting ceremony, College Lecturer Carmen Pelardis will lead the graduates in reciting the International Nurses’ Pledge.