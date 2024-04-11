Hudson County Community College President Dr. Christopher Reber Named Community College CEO of the Year

American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) selects Dr. Reber to receive its CEO of the Year National Award of Excellence

– Whether it’s the increasing success of students and formation of new academic and career pathways, the professional development opportunities that employees and staff are pursuing, or simply the inclusive and welcoming environment everywhere on campus, Hudson County Community College (HCCC) President Dr. Christopher Reber’s impact on the College is clear and pervasive. Now, Dr. Reber’s efforts are being recognized on a national level by the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC), which named him CEO of the Year at the organization’s annual convention held April 5-9, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky.