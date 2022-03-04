BRIDGE ART GALLERY PRESENTS

“Berth-Her ” by Danielle Scott . This new series is giving life, voice, and stories to the silenced voices of women and girls of color.

On Saturday, March 5th, we are honored to host the opening reception for the solo art exhibition featuring the new series “Berth-Her” by the award-winning artist, Danielle Scott.

“Berth-Her” is a new body of work by Danielle Scott . The series is giving life, voice, and stories to the silenced voices of women and girls of color. An artist’s duty is to tell the times. Danille Scott made a decision that no one can keep her from telling her story or theirs. Danielle says “We must speak as women and artists so we do not remain unheard, unknown, and unseen.”