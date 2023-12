Jersey City Earns 100/100 in Nationwide Evaluation of LGBTQ+ Policies and Services by the Human Rights Campaign

JERSEY CITY, NJ – For the 11th consecutive year, Mayor Steven M. Fulop is proud to announce Jersey City has, once again, earned a perfect score from the nationwide 2023 Human Rights Campaign’s Municipal Equality Index (MEI), citing the administrative efforts to create an inclusive and welcoming community where every LGBTQ+ residents, employee, and visitor can thrive.