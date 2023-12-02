ArtHouse Gallery Presents the 6th Edition of our Affordable Art Show

December 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23 from 1 pm to 6 pm

A JC Fridays Event

Art House Productions (Executive Artistic Director Meredith Burns and Gallery Director Andrea McKenna) are excited to present our 6th edition of the Affordable Art Show!

“The Affordable Art Show gets bigger and better every year, and I can’t wait to unveil the 300-plus works from 84 artists! There is something for everyone, so come out and support local artists by gifting a loved one or yourself with one of the many treasures. The artwork prices range from $25 to $500. It’s going to be a wonderful and festive event this December that you don’t want to miss,” says Andrea McKenna, Art House Gallery Director.

Hours for the show are:

-Friday, December 1st from 5 pm to 9 pm (JC Fridays Opening Reception)

-Saturday, December 2, from 1 pm to 9 pm (Reception beginning at 5 pm)

–December 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23 from 1 pm to 6 pm

Participating artists:

Luis Alves, Paul Andress, Hailey Arango, Howard John Arey, Sandy Asto, Kristian Battell, Elena Barabashova, Gail Marie Boykewich, Kim Bricker, Guillermo Bublik, Haley Buchan, Amy Burns, Miguel Cardenas, Karen Carattini, Niecy’s Closet, Maria Alejandra Valencia Collazos, John Crittenden, Erin A. DeLaney, Emerlyn Deline, Angela Denise, Beth DiCara, Matthew Enger, Jada Fabrizio, Michelle Farro, Eileen Ferara, Jodie Fink, Teri Fiore, Jim Fisher, Jess Gianna, Geraldine Gaines, Jay Golding, Cheryl Gross, Stephanie Guillen, Valter Guevarra, Katelyn Halpern, Lisa Ficarelli-Halpern, Katharine Hampton, Amy Hanna, Scott Harbison, Nirushi Jain, Rita Jimenez, Shiva Jlayer, Alex Katsenelinboigen, Megan Klim, Maia Konowitz, Andrea Kroenig, Tali Rose Krupkin, Mirayma L, Tanvi Malushte, Tina Maneca, Patrick McCoy, Winifred McNeill, Nohi Mehrotra, Myiesha Miller, Vincent Minervini, Samantha Moon, Andrea Morin, Jen Morris, Michi Muzyka, Olga Nenazhivina, David Nicolato, Shayla Nolan, Lane O’Shea, Jodi Oster, Anibal Padilla, Sylvia Padilla, Susu Pianchupattana, Deborah Pohl, Stacey Posnett, Erica Resnick, Nachalie Rodriguez, Brian Romeo, Lucy Rovetto, Omar Saeed, Vince Salvati, Francisco Silva, Deb Sinha, Will Stamos, Gill Tal, Josh Urso, Loura van der Meule, Brittany Vogel, Heather Williams, and Shaheen Yadav.

All works will be for sale in the Art House Gallery at The Hendrix at 345 Marin Boulevard,

Jersey City, NJ 07302. Art House Gallery exhibitions are always free and open to the public.

