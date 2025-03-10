Exit on the Hudson Realty Listings

NEW LISTING!

COMMERCIAL BUILDING

HIGH TRAFFIC SPOT – BAYONNE

Excellent commercial building, formerly a doctor’s office but is perfect for a dentist, accountant, or even retail. Fully renovated in 2001; includes a waiting room, front office, four exam rooms, two private offices, two half baths, and storage space. Parking for up to four cars!!

Asking $699,000

NEW LISTING!

RENOVATED 2BR UNIT

MIDTOWN BAYONNE

Beautifully renovated, this second-floor unit offers both comfort and convenience. It is just two blocks to 34th St. Light Rail, so commuting is a breeze! New windows, Refrigerator, and washer/dryer are in the basement, and there is shared access to the yard and designated basement storage space. The unit is close to schools and a variety of shopping options, including Costco, Starbucks, and more!

Asking $2,500 per month

NEW LISTING!

RENOVATED 3BR UNIT

MIDTOWN BAYONNE

This is a completely updated first-floor apartment with beautiful hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen has stainless appliances. Heat and hot water are included in the rent, and there is a coin-operated washer/dryer in the basement.

Asking $2,300 per month

